Police in Telangana seized 470 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore, arrested ten people

Telangana Police arrested ten persons and seized 470 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.2 crore on Monday, May 23. Two more accused have escaped justice and are on the run. According to The Times of India, the arrested men were smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari area to Mumbai. They paid Rs 3,000 per kilogramme for the contraband in the Agency area of East Godavari district.

According to police, they planned to sell it for Rs 20,000 a kilo. They were bringing the ganja in two cars, according to police sources. Police arrested them on the outskirts of Pasamamula village after getting a tip. Two of the people arrested were women.

Naikam Rahul of the Alluri Seetharama Raju district, C Srikanth of Yadadri, Shaik Nawazuddin of Sangareddy, Akash Kumar and Vinayak of the Bidar district in Karnataka, Banavath Naga of Nalgonda, Gowlikar Sai Ajay of Borabanda in Hyderabad, Sainath Chowhan of Medak, Jeripothula Ravi and Domatio Sangeetha of Medchal district. Raju and Sanyasi Rao, two East Godavari residents, are on the run.

‘Srikanth, Chowhan, Ajay and Sangeetha went to a village in Donkarai Agency area in two cars and met Rahul. They procured 470 kg of ganja from Raju and Sanyasi Rao. They left Donkarai to reach Mumbai via Hyderabad. While they were on their way, we caught them.’ A police officer said.