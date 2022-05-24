Sexual assault case; US comedian Bill Cosby on trial again

In California, a civil suit alleging that the disgraced comedian sexually assaulted a teenage girl nearly five decades ago began on Monday. Judy Huth claims that when she was around 15 years old, a man known as ‘America’s Dad’ attacked her at the Playboy Mansion. Huth claims that the alleged assault caused her ‘psychological damage and mental anguish.’

The case is the latest in a slew of civil cases filed against Cosby, who was once one of America’s most popular comedians. Several women have claimed that he sexually assaulted them. Huth’s complaint was first filed in 2014, but was put on hold until Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault in Pennsylvania.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 17 years ago, but was freed after the state’s top court concluded that he had not been given a fair trial. Many advocates of the #MeToo movement were outraged when he was released from prison after serving more than two years of his three-to-ten-year sentence.