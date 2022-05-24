Video shows the moment lion bites off finger of zookeeper teasing it in Jamaica

A zookeeper in Jamaica had his finger torn off after poking his hand between the bars of a lion cage. The man can be anxiously seen struggling to get his hand free from the lion’s grip in viral footage.

In front of about 15 people, an employee at Jamaica Zoo sticks his finger inside the chain-linked cage. He was trying to touch the lion. The zookeeper ignores the lion’s growls and continues to tease and play with him. However, the animal struck the man’s finger and clamped its jaws around it.

Never seen such stupidity before in my life. pic.twitter.com/g95iFFgHkP — Mo-Mo? (@Morris_Monye) May 22, 2022

The man’s ring finger was completely amputated. An eyewitness told that the zookeeper was showing off to bystanders before things went tragically wrong. ‘When it happened, I thought it was a joke. I didn’t realise the seriousness of it, because it’s their job to put on a show’, a visitor said. However, she went on to explain that when the man collapsed, everyone realised it was a severe situation. The zookeeper’s skin was gone, as well as the first joint of his finger.

Concerns about the lion’s care and treatment by the employees have arisen as a result of the occurrence. According to the Jamaica Observer, Pamela Lawson, managing director of the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, has stated that the incident would be examined.

Separately, Jamaica Zoo stated in a statement, ‘It is an unfortunate event that should never have happened, and we – the family of Jamaica Zoo – are doing everything to assist the gentleman moving forward’.

The incident is currently being investigated by Jamaica Zoo in order to prevent such situations in the future.