Vismaya case: Public prosecutor expresses satisfaction in verdict, Justice served, says father

Kollam: Special Public Prosecutor of the Vismaya case, Adv G Mohanraj expressed satisfaction over the verdict pronounced by Kollam additional district sessions court. Vismaya’s father Thrivikraman Nair welcomed the judgement of the court and pointed out the punishment awarded to Kiran Kumar as a message to the society.

‘Ten-year imprisonment is the maximum punishment given for IPC section 304B (dowry death) by the High Courts and the Supreme Court. Vismaya’s husband Kiran Kumar has also been awarded the same, which is a victory for the prosecution’, procecutor said. ‘We asked the court to give a sentence which acts as a deterrent in society. The court has done it’, he said.

Kiran was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 12.55 lakh fine over the death of Vismaya who killed herself following dowry harassment. He was found guilty of charges under IPC 306 (abetment of suicide), IPC 498 A (domestic violence at husband’s house), and dowry prohibition act section three, and section four, for which, he was sentenced to six years of imprisonment and Rs 2 lakh fine, two-year imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine, six-year imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine and one-year imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, respectively. Out of the total Rs 12.55 lakh fine, Rs 2 lakh has to be given to the family of Vismaya.