50 farmers killed in terror attack

Abuja: At least 50 people were killed in a terror attack in Borno province in Nigeria. The local residents in the town which borders Cameroon accused that the radical Islamist outfit, Boko Haram is behind the attack. As per locals, a large number of Boko Haram militants came on motorbikes and started firing indiscriminately on farmers.

The African country have been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the north-west and central states of Nigeria. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in northwest Nigeria.

Borno State and the northeast of Nigeria have been ravaged by militant attacks since 2009. Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the Nigerian military.