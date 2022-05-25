Excise officials busts opium poppy plants in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala excise officials have found opium poppy cultivation in the state. Excise officials found around 57 opium plants at Gundumala Estate in Devikulam, Munnar.

A team of officials consisting of Excise Preventive officers Saijumon Jacob and Jayal Pijon, civil excise officers Benny PK, Suresh KM, Abdul Latheef CM, Manish Mon CK and driver Anil Kumar KP and led by Munnar Excise CI Shiju had busted the opium poppy cultivation. This is the first case of finding poppy plats in Kerala.

Also Read: 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

In Afghanistan, Taliban militants and others have used poppy seeds to fund terrorist activities. Opium poppy plants are grown in limited quantities in various countries for medicinal purposes.