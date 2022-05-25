Former MLA PC George arrested in hate speech cases

Kochi: Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested Former Poonjar MLA and Janapaksham leader PC George in the hate speech cases registered in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had earlier cancelled his bail over the case over his speech at Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasabha ‘Mahasammelan’. The Palarivattom police questioned him in the controversial speech at Vennala in Kochi and then registered his arrest.

BJP workers, led by its state president K Surendran and Thrikkakara candidate AN Radhakrishnan protested outside the police station. Surendran lashed out at police and said the government is treating Hindus and Christians differently for votes. The Peoples Democratic Party had earlier protested outside the police station demanding the arrest of George.

George was earlier granted bail on May 1 after his counsel assured the Court that he would abide by the bail conditions. One of the conditions was that he should not utter statements intended to divide society on communal lines, like the ones he made at the Hindu Maha Sammelan. At the Sammelan, George exhorted the largely Hindu audience to refrain from eating in Muslim restaurants as these places used certain drops that could render a Hindu client impotent.

Earlier today, the Thiruvananthapuram court accepted the arguments of the police that George violated the bail conditions. The court had directed the Fort ACP to arrest George immediately. Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) too were present in front of the station protesting the inflammatory statements that George had made these past weeks.George is now being taken to Thiruvananthapuram for further proceedings in the case.