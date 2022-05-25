Gujarat beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets in the IPL final, led by David Miller

Rajasthan Royals scored 188 runs against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Gujarat Titans, won the toss and chose to bowl at Eden Gardens.

Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson was dismissed after scoring an entertaining 47 off 26 balls, while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 off 56 deliveries. Rashid Khan bowled extremely well, finishing with none for 15 in his four overs.