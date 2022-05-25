Gunmen kills 19 children and 2 adults at elementary school

Texas: 21 people including 19 children and 2 adults were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A teenaged gunmen opened fire at children. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is dead. Police informed that Ramos shot his grandmother before the mass shooting.

This is the deadliest shooting at a school in the USA. In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. In 2017, a gunman killed more than two dozen people who were attending a Sunday service in a church in Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people.

As per data, around 19,350 firearm homicides were reported in the USA in 2020. It is up by 35% when compared to 2019.