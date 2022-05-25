Karan Johar birthday: Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and others attend the midnight bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 today on Wednesday. Manish Malhotra, one of the closest friends of Karan, shared a picture of the filmmaker’s birthday bash on his social media handle. Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor were among the celebrities who attended the gathering.

Sharing the video and a picture of the duo on Instagram Stories, Manish added, ‘The most beautiful setting tonight @karanjohar. Happy birthday!’

According to reports, golden balloons with the words ’50 and Fabulous’ printed on them were seen at the door of Karan Johar’s apartment. A man was also observed entering the establishment carrying a three-tier birthday cake.

Farah Khan spotted Karan Johar getting ready for his birthday in his closet. Farah posted a video on Instagram, with the caption, ‘Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty and intelligent friend I have #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said ‘Oh My God’’.

Karan’s other friends and industry colleagues also greeted him on their respective social media handles. On Instagram, Neha Dhupia posted a photo of herself with him and wrote, ‘#happybirthday Karan … you are golden….. but then again, you always were pure gold!!!’, while Vicky Kaushal posted a throwback photo with the filmmaker and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to you Karan! Hope you have a year full of love, laughter and success’.