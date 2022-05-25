Know how to download PAN card, driving license, insurance policy and more using Digilocker service on WhatsApp

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) has launched Digilocker service. Indian nationals will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service. They can download PAN Card, Driver’s License, Class X mark sheet, Class XII mark sheet and Vehicle RC using WhatsApp.

The service was launched in the country in March 2020. According to reports, Digilocker has over 5 billion documents and over 100 million people have registered on the platform.

Know how to download documents:

Send a new message to +91-9013151515

Type ‘Namastey’/ ‘Hi’/ ‘Digilocker’ and press the ‘Send’ button.

You can now chat with the bot and ask for the required documents in your Digilocker.