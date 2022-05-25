NIA court sentences Yasin Malik to life imprisonment, imposes 10 Lakh fine in terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case. The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice (one for waging war against the nation and one in UAPA sec 17 raising fund for terror act).

NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19. Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) meanwhile told the court that Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus from the Valley as it argued for the death sentence for him.