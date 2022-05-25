On 136th anniversary of revolutionary leader Rash Behari Bose, take a look at his life

Rash Behari Bose, an Indian revolutionary against the British Raj, was born on May 25, 1886. He was a main organiser of the Ghadar Mutiny and founded the First Indian National Army during World War II, based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s militarization policy.

In 1938, he created the Hindu Mahasabha in Japan, with the help of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the president of the Hindu Mahasabha in India. Rash Behari Bose founded the Indian National Army (INA) in 1942, which he later handed over to Subhas Chandra Bose as the Indian National Army. Subhash Chandra Bose’s INA maintained Rash Behari Bose as its Supreme Advisor.

Rash Behari Bose was born in a Bengali Kayastha family on May 25, 1886. He was born in Subaldaha, a small village in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, India. Rash Behari Bose, a revolutionary leader, was important in India’s war for independence. He died of TB on January 21, 1945 in Tokyo, Japan.

He was always interested in revolutionary activities, and he left Bengal to avoid the Alipore bomb case hearings (1908). He served as a head clerk at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun. He became secretly associated with Bengali revolutionaries and met famous Arya Samaj revolutionary activists in the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh) and Punjab.

In the Delhi Conspiracy Case (attempted assassination of British Viceroy Lord Hardinge), the Banaras Conspiracy Case, and the Ghadr Conspiracy in Lahore, Bose played a crucial role.