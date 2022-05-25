Setback to Congress: Senior leader Kapil Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had resigned from the party. The veteran leader has filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election with the support of the Samajwadi Party. Kapil Sibal filed nomination in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav and senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Lucknow.

‘Today I have filed my nomination as an independent candidate. I would like to thank Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan and Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, who had helped me last time as well. I am no longer a senior leader of Congress. I resigned from the Congress on May 16. I will continue to raise the voice of UP in the Rajya Sabha without any party. I will continue to be a voice in the House against every injustice’, said kapil Sibal to media.

Kapil Sibal was a member of the G-23 group of Congress leaders who demanded organizational reforms in the party. He also demanded that party should elect a non-Gandhi as the president.

The Samajwadi Party has 111 MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly and can send 3 members to the upper house of parliament. The BJP has 255 members and can send 8 members to Rajya Sabha.

Sibal was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar in 1998. He became Lok Sabha MP in 2004 from Chandni Chowk in Delhi by defeating Smriti Irani. He again won from the constituency in 2009. However in 2014, he lost. He was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2016 from Uttar Pradesh as a Congress candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party. Kapil Sibal’s Rajya Sabha term ends in July.

He served as Science and Technology Minister in Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet in 2006. He also served as Communications and Information Technology Minister and Law Minister.