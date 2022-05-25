Soros believes Ukraine will be the starting point for World War Three

On Tuesday, billionaire investor George Soros stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the start of World War Three, and that defeating President Vladimir Putin’s army was the only way to preserve free civilisation.

Soros, 91, a famed hedge fund investor who rose to prominence after betting against the pound in 1992, framed the Ukraine conflict as part of a larger struggle between free societies and closed societies on the rise, such as China and Russia.

According to a transcript of Soros’ speech given by his office, ‘the invasion may have been the start of the Third World War, and our civilization may not survive it.’

‘The greatest, and possibly only, way to save our culture is for Putin to be defeated as quickly as possible. The bottom line is this.”

Putin, who claims that the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine is progressing according to plan and would achieve all of the Kremlin’s objectives, suddenly believes the invasion was a mistake and is preparing to negotiate a ceasefire, according to Soros.

‘However, the truce will be impossible to achieve because he cannot be trusted,’ Soros remarked. ‘As Putin becomes weaker, he becomes more unpredictable.’

Soros stated that the European Union must recognise that Putin has the ability to switch off Russian natural gas, which now supplies roughly 40% of Europe’s needs, ‘when it really hurts.’

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 killed thousands of people, displaced millions more, and sparked concerns of the most severe conflict between Russia and the US since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin claims that the US was using Ukraine to threaten Russia through NATO enlargement, and that Moscow was forced to safeguard Russian-speaking people. These are rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as bogus pretexts for invading a sovereign country.

‘I can’t foresee the outcome,’ Soros remarked, ‘but Ukraine has a fighting chance.’