Third phase of Jharkhand Panchayat Elections; More than 70% of eligible voters cast ballots.

An official said that over 70% of the 46.94 lakh voters in Jharkhand’s four-phase panchayat elections exercised their right to vote on Tuesday. In total, 6,370 panchayat members, 1,043 mukhiyas, 1,165 panchayat committee representatives, and 126 Zilla Parishad members were elected in 1,047 panchayats throughout 19 districts.

According to the official, 5,950 candidates have been declared elected unopposed in this phase. On May 31, the votes will be counted. ‘Polling has been peaceful in 12,912 booths across 70 blocks of the state. Altogether 70.54 per cent voter turnout was recorded,’ Radhe Shyam Prasad, secretary of the State Election Commission (SEC), informed PTI.

In Jharkhand, panchayat elections are not held along party lines. In the third phase of the rural elections, there are 27,343 candidates. The highest voter turnout was in Deoghar, with 79.18 percent, while the lowest was in Simdega, with 64.62 percent.