‘Too bad, I’m never letting you go’: Farah Khan shares picture with Shirish on his birthday

Popular celebrity Farah Khan frequently uses social media to give glimpses of her life with her spouse Shirish Kunder and their three gorgeous children. Recently on Instagram, the filmmaker shared a beautiful and amusing birthday message for her spouse, as well as some unforgettable photos with her family.

Farah Khan uploaded a throwback picture of herself and her director-husband on her social media handle on Tuesday. The sweet picture showed the two having a loving embrace while smiling for the camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ‘Too bad. I’m never letting you go happy birthday @shirishkunder ( pics 2&3 will explain why)’.

Several actors and friends of the couple including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Chunky Panday, Anil Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon wished Shirish Kunder a happy birthday on May 24 in the comments section.

Farah Khan made headlines lately after she and Ananya Panday collaborated on a humorous video that went popular on social media. On the work front, though Farah last directed Happy New Year featuring SRK, she regularly features on reality shows. Shirish Kunder has directed films such as Jaan-E-Mann.