UAE launches new mobile visa screening clinic

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the Abu Dhabi launched a new mobile visa screening clinic. The clinic will visit employees at their workplaces. This was launched by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

The mobile clinic features two examination rooms, two X-ray rooms, a blood collection room and two waiting areas with 12 chairs. provide visa screening services to employees at their workplace. The entire procedure would take between 15 and 30 minutes, starting with registration followed by examination, blood collection, and X-ray.

Also Read; 3-Day super sale with 90% discount announced in Dubai

Since 2006, Seha AHS has been Abu Dhabi’s largest provider of visa screening services with a network of 12 disease prevention and screening centres spread across the emirate. In addition to regular visa screenings, fast track and premium screening services are also provided at selected centres. Companies interested in booking the Mobile Visa Screening Clinic can email to [email protected] Individual clients can book an appointment through the newly launched Seha Visa Screening app.