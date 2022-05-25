DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE launches new whistleblower platform to report corruption

May 25, 2022, 06:21 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: UAE launched a new whistleblower platform to report corruptions. The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) launched the platform named ‘Wajib’. The new platform will help  individuals to confidentially report financial and administrative corruption.

ADAA is responsible for promoting accountability, transparency and integrity across the Emirate’s government entities, institutions or companies.  It operates directly under the authority of the office of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

