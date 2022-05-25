UAE launches new whistleblower platform to report corruption

Abu Dhabi: UAE launched a new whistleblower platform to report corruptions. The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) launched the platform named ‘Wajib’. The new platform will help individuals to confidentially report financial and administrative corruption.

ADAA is responsible for promoting accountability, transparency and integrity across the Emirate’s government entities, institutions or companies. It operates directly under the authority of the office of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.