Visa Scam Case; Karti Chidambaram expected to appear before CBI today.

Officials said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram will appear before the CBI on Wednesday to join the inquiry into an alleged visa scam involving 263 Chinese nationals in 2011, when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister. Karti Chidambaram is scheduled to return on Tuesday after a trip to the United Kingdom and Europe with the permission of the Supreme Court and a special CBI court.

He must join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his return, according to a special CBI court order. The CBI FIR alleges that a key official of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was building a power plant in Punjab, paid the Congress MP and his close associate S Bhaskararaman a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

According to the CBI, a Chinese company was responsible for setting up the power project, which was behind schedule. The CBI FIR said that, a TSPL executive sought the re-issuance of project visas for 263 Chinese workers, for which Rs.50 lakh was reportedly exchanged. Karti Chidambaram has denied all of the charges, saying, ‘if this is not harassment, not a witch hunt, then what is.’