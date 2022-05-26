Armed group attacks military positions in the Democratic Republic of Congo

On May 22, an armed group launched an unprovoked attack on the FARDC (Congolese Army) and MONUSCO (United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) posts in Congo. The Indian Army and troops from other countries fighting under the UN banner repelled the invasion by coordinating resistance with the FARDC.

On May 24, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a statement denouncing the incident, calling it a ‘deliberate strike on peacekeepers’. It went on to say that such acts might be considered war crimes under international law. Members of the Security Council urged Congolese authorities to investigate such acts and bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as to keep the relevant troop-contributing countries informed of developments.

According to a UN mandate, Indian Army forces deployed in MONUSCO as part of a multinational United Nations peacekeeping operation have been assisting in the stability of the strife-torn region. It maintains strong deterrent positions in order to dissuade additional hostile action against important towns and routes, as well as to safeguard the surrounding people.