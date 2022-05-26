CBI raids residences of Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey.

The CBI is raiding the homes of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in the staging of the 34th National Games in 2011, according to sources familiar with the issue. Tirkey, who joined the Congress in 2020 and was named working president of the Jharkhand Congress last year, is in Delhi for party meetings, according to a spokesperson at his office.

A CBI team came at Tirkey’s private residence in the Banhaura area on the outskirts of Ranchi early on Thursday, according to Tirkey’s aide. Another team arrived at the official residence in the state capital’s Morhabadi area minutes later. To be sure, Tirkey was convicted in March of having assets disproportionate to his income and was barred from serving in the 81-seat state assembly in April. The Election Commission notified the by-election for Mandar assembly seat, which Tirkey had represented three times.

The CBI was ordered to probe the National Games scam by the Jharkhand high court in April, moving investigations from the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to the federal agency. In September 2019, the ACB arrested Tirkey in connection with the case, however he was later released on bail by the Jharkhand high court.