Commodity Market: Gold price trade lower

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal edged lower in the commodity market due to low demand. On the multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were dipped to Rs 50,809 per 10 gram. Silver fell by 0.11% to Rs 61,467 per kg.

Price of sovereign gold slipped down in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,120, lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4765, down by Rs 25.

In the international market, spot gold is trading at $ 1,862.70 per ounce, lower by 0.46%. Among other precious metals, silver dipped by 0.5% to $ 21.86 per ounce, platinum eased by 0.1% at $ 943.15 and palladium remain firm at $ 2,006.61.