Court in Mathura to hear case of Krishna Janmbhoomi today

The hearing of a petition filed in September 2020 demanding the removal of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque next to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi by Mathura’s civil judge (senior division) will begin on Thursday.

The plea had been rejected on the grounds of admissibility in 2020, but it was reinstated on May 19 by a district judge in Mathura. The district judge agreed to the revision and restored the case, stating that it was maintainable and that the petitioners had the right to file it.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Hari Shankar Jain, claims the district judge’s order will aid in the finding of the truth. ‘The district judge court was very correct in holding that provisions of the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act 1991 are not applicable in the case because the compromise entered in the year 1968 is being challenged by petitioners and took place after 1947.’ The Shahi Eidgah Mosque Management Committee is expected to appeal the district court’s decision.