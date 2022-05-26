Dubai Duty Free draw: Two Keralites win $ 1 million each

Dubai: Two Indian expats won $ 1 million in the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

Rahul Ramanan, from Kerala based in UAE, won $ 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 389 for his lucky ticket (number 0595) which he purchased online on April 30. Johnson Jacob, another Keralite based in Abu Dhabi, won $ 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 390 with ticket number 4059, which he purchased online on May 13.

Ramanan and Jacob are the 189th and 190th Indian nationals, to have won $ 1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Jitendra Sharma, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, (ticket number 0484) in Finest Surprise Series no 1805, which he purchased on April 30. Stanley James Manuel, a Filipino based in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 R (White/Blue/Red) motorbike, (ticket 0290) in Finest Surprise Series 497, which he purchased online on April 27. Nafseer Cheloor, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Hockenheim Silver Metallic) motorbike, (ticket number 0693) in Finest Surprise Series no. 498, which he purchased online on April 29.