Full list of free bus services, discounted taxi services between Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central

Dubai: The northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) was closed for two from May 9 to June 22 for maintenance work. Several flights were diverted to Dubai World Central (DWC) during this period.

Meanwhile, the airport operator has announced several transport services connecting these two airports.

Also Read: Gulf country approves draft resolution prohibiting single-use plastic bags

Here is the full list:

Dubai World Central (DWC) has provided complimentary parking for up to 2,500 cars.

Dubai Airports is providing a free bus service between all terminals of DXB and DWC every 30 minutes, 24 hours a day.

Dubai Taxi Corporation will remove the flag fall charges for any journeys starting from DWC for airport customers.

Those travelling via Uber car services can enjoy discounts quoting ‘DWC2022’ when booking a car through the app.

RTA will continue to operate the bus routes N55 and F55 from DWC.