Gulf country issues new travel advisory

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign in Oman has issued a new travel advisory. The ministry urged all Omani citizens to not travel to Sri Lanka. The advisory was issued due to the security situation in the country.

‘In view of the current security situation in the Republic of Sri Lanka and the protests it is witnessing, the Ministry would like to draw the attention of citizens that their visit to Sri Lanka during this period is not appropriate unless it is absolutely necessary’, said the statement issued by the Ministry.

Sri Lanka is witnessing violent protests over the financial crisis that the country is facing. More than 9 people were killed this month in the country in the violent protests.