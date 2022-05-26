Hate speech case: PC George remanded for 14 days; shifted to Poojapura jail

Thiruvananthapuram: Former MLA and Janapaksham leader PC George, who was arrested for violating bail conditions in hate speech case, has been remanded in Thiruvananthapuram. Vanchiyoor magistrate court remanded PC George for 14 days, and has been shifted to the Poojapura district jail.

The court had revoked the anticipatory bail of PC George on Wednesday after observing that he had violated the bail conditions in the hate speech case. George had surrendered at the Palarivattom Police Station in Ernakulam by Wednesday evening. A team of police officers from Thiruvananthapuram had formally arrested and took him into custody from the Ernakulam AR camp.

The court will consider the demand of the prosecution to take PC George under custody on May 30. PC George has been remanded on the basis of the prosecution’s argument that the accused is more likely to repeat the offence again. The High Court will hear the Kerala Police’s plea to cancel Geroge’s bail in the Vennala hate speech case today.