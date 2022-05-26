IRCTC announces ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’. The yatra will be conducted using a special tourist train. The 18-day yatra will begin on June 21 from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi.

It will cover all important sites related to Lord Ram’s life. Reservations are open for the ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’ trip of the Ramayana circuit. The train will run on the Ramayan circuit identified under Swadesh Darshan scheme covering prominent places that include Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam .

The train has 11 third AC class coaches with an accommodation capacity of around 600 passengers. It will cost a passenger Rs 62,370. The boarding points, are Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur and Lucknow. The package includes food, stay in the hotel and guide services at the points of visit.