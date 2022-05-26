Know how to book train tickets using QR code scanning

New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched booking of train tickets using QR code scanning. The system was launched as a part of the Digital India initiative. The service is available in Southern Railways and Northern Railways.

Passengers will be able to buy tickets by scanning the QR code. The payment for tickets can be made via UPI-based mobile apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Freecharge. Passengers can also avail of tickets for long journeys from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at the stations.

Know how to book tickets using QR Code scanning:

Step 1: Passengers are supposed to download the UTS app on their mobile phones and complete registration and login.

Step 2: After creating an account, under the Book Ticket Menu, there will be an option for QR booking.

Step 3: Passengers can book the ticket by choosing the destination.

Step 4: The UTS app will then generate a QR code of the booked ticket which passengers can use at the station.

Step 5: Make the payment and the ticket will be generated instantly.