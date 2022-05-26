Land deal case; Co-accused says, ‘Nawab Malik’s company bought property but paid only half’

According to a co-accused in a money laundering case involving Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, Malik’s company purchased his property at a cheaper price than the market value and did not even pay him the whole amount.

Sardar Khan told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that his father Shahvali Khan worked as a rent collector at the Goawala compound in Mumbai’s Kurla area. A large portion of this property is said to have been usurped by Nawab Malik. Between 1987 and 1993, Sardar Khan says he helped his father. His brother, Rehman, began collecting rent after his arrest in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case.

Salim Patel, a henchman of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parker, told Sardar Khan in 1999-2000 that he had purchased the land from Munira Plumber. When Khan questioned him about the deed of conveyance/sale agreement, he produced Khan the power of attorney (POA) that Munira Plumber allegedly gave him.