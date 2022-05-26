Only 45 people globally have ‘Golden Blood’, the world’s rarest; Read on…

For a layperson, understanding the eight most prevalent blood types may be enough. However, many of us are unaware that there are more blood types than we are aware of. And that’s not all. There is a blood group that is only found in 45 people worldwide. According to studies, the human body requires five liters of blood to function effectively. The blood group we’re discussing today is quite uncommon. It is known as golden blood. It is thought that even a drop of this blood is more valuable than gold. The reason for this is its scarcity. It is referred to as Rh null blood.

Blood types are far more intricate than we would like, but here’s a basic primer. Our bodies are densely packed with red blood cells that carry oxygen. Antigens are like doughnut sprinkles on these cells. Antigens on red blood cells function similarly to little name tags that tell your body what to do. These antigens notify the antibodies of their presence, and the antibodies guarantee them that they will not be attacked. To keep you safe from infection, your white blood cells attach to these antigens.

A and B are the two major antigens. The letters A and B are dominant, whereas the letter O is recessive. Then there’s the Rhesus D antigen, which gives us all the positive/negative things and is known as the Rh factor. Rh null blood is found in the bodies of people who lack the Rh factor. In a human organism, Rh can be either positive or negative.

However, for persons with this uncommon blood type, the Rh factor is neither positive nor negative. It can be given to anyone from any group. That is, if a person’s blood type is O, he can be given golden blood. This blood type is not without its drawbacks. People in this category frequently complain of anaemia and are advised to consume more iron-rich foods. Their blood has no antigen.