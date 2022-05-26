Russia tries to blackmail Ukraine with Black Sea blockade offer, says Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, warned on Wednesday that Russia was attempting to “blackmail” the international community by mentioning the idea of unblocking Black Sea ports in exchange for sanctions relief.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko was quoted by Interfax as suggesting that Moscow is willing to establish a humanitarian passage for ships carrying food to escape Ukraine in exchange for the easing of some sanctions.

Since Russia launched hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been closed, and more than 20 million tonnes of grain have been stranded in silos across the nation.