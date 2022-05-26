Tecno launches Tecno Pova 3: Here is the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, Tecno launched its new smartphone named Tecno Pova 3 in the Philippines. The smartphone is priced at PHP 8,999 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at PHP 9,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The smartphone is available in Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver colours. It will go on sale starting May 31. Tecno is yet to reveal when the smartphone will be available in other markets, including India.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and runs on Android 11-based HiOS. It houses a 6.9-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features triple rear camera setup. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with dual flash for selfies and video chats. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Connectivity options include a 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.