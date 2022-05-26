Terror-Funding; Terrorist Yasin Malik receives life in prison, Pakistanis weep!

A Special National Investigation Agency court in New Delhi sentenced terrorist Muhammad Yasin Malik to life in prison in 2017 in a case involving ‘terror funding’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Malik, the head of the illegal separatist organization Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, and other charges on May 19 under India’s stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Yasin’s support from Pakistan was clear on social media, with several tweets expressing sympathy for the terrorist. Several Pakistani politicians and ministers have shown their support for the terrorist who has asked to be released from jail. Hamid Mir, a Pakistani journalist, and novelist slammed the NIA court’s decision. He claimed that the allegations against Malik were baseless and that he was not guilty. In a tweet, he demanded that the United Nations investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Shaan Shahid, a Pakistani actor, stepped out in support of Free Kashmir, calling Malik a ‘warrior’ for his nation. Not only did Pakistan’s celebrities show sympathy for the terrorist, but other young Pakistanis rushed to the streets on Tuesday to protest India’s government. Pakistanis from the United Kingdom gathered in front of the Indian embassy to demand the release of terrorist Yasin Malik.