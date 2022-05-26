DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE police bust drug racket, recover 600,000 captagon capsules

May 26, 2022, 08:54 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi police busted a drug racket in the emirate. Abu Dhabi police arrested a drug racket of 4 people of Arab nationality and recovered  600,000 captagon capsules. The drug was  concealed inside construction stones. The operation was named ‘Poison Stones’.

Abu Dhabi police  urged all residents  to strengthen their cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, in fighting the scourge of drug trade and abuse among the youth, by reporting such criminal activities to authorities.

