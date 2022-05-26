UAE police bust drug racket, recover 600,000 captagon capsules

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi police busted a drug racket in the emirate. Abu Dhabi police arrested a drug racket of 4 people of Arab nationality and recovered 600,000 captagon capsules. The drug was concealed inside construction stones. The operation was named ‘Poison Stones’.

Abu Dhabi police urged all residents to strengthen their cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, in fighting the scourge of drug trade and abuse among the youth, by reporting such criminal activities to authorities.