UAE releases full list of new fees to issue work permits

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE released the full list of new service fees to issue work permits. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, amend a few conditions of the Cabinet Resolution 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines in MoHRE.

The UAE government also amended the fees for the juvenile work permit and freelancers with two years’ valid permit. The new fees is applicable to renew or amend work permits and contracts and transfer workers from one company to another.

Here are the new fees to issue a work permit:

Fees for issuing a work permit inside the country (for holders of valid residency)

— Issue a work permit for juveniles – Dh50

— Issue a temporary work permit – Dh50

— Issue a part-time work permit (for those who have a valid work permit from the ministry) – Dh50

— Issue a training permit – Dh50

— Issue a probationary work permit – Dh50

— Issue of work permit for residency holders – Dh50

— Issue a work permit for residency holders or freelancers for two years – Dh250

Transfer fees from one company to another:

Request for a transfer permit from one company to another:

Category A – Dh50

Category B – Dh50

Category C – Dh50

Issue of a permit to transfer and employ a worker from one company to another for a period of two years:

Category A – Dh250

Category B – Dh1,200

Category C – Dh3,450

Fees to renew permits and amend contracts:

Renewal of work permits for two years:

Category A – Dh250

Category B – Dh1,200

Category C – Dh3,450

Amending a contract

Category A – Dh50

Category B – Dh50

Category C – Dh50

Fees for work permits from outside the country:

Request for a work permit:

Category A – Dh50

Category B – Dh50

Category C – Dh50

Issue a work permit for two years:

Category A – Dh250

Category B – Dh1200

Category C – Dh3450

Issue a work permit for a project:

Category A – Dh250

Category B – Dh250

Category C – Dh250