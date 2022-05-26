UAE releases full list of new fees to issue work permits

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE released the full list of new service fees to issue work permits. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, amend a few conditions of the Cabinet Resolution 21 of 2020 regarding service fees and administrative fines in MoHRE.
The UAE government also amended the fees for the juvenile work permit and freelancers with two years’ valid permit. The new fees is applicable to renew or amend work permits and contracts and transfer workers from one company to another.
Also Read: Bank account opening, cash deposit, withdrawal rules change from today: Details inside
Here are the new fees to issue a work permit:
Fees for issuing a work permit inside the country (for holders of valid residency)
— Issue a work permit for juveniles – Dh50
— Issue a temporary work permit – Dh50
— Issue a part-time work permit (for those who have a valid work permit from the ministry) – Dh50
— Issue a training permit – Dh50
— Issue a probationary work permit – Dh50
— Issue of work permit for residency holders – Dh50
— Issue a work permit for residency holders or freelancers for two years – Dh250
Transfer fees from one company to another:
Request for a transfer permit from one company to another:
Category A – Dh50
Category B – Dh50
Category C – Dh50
Issue of a permit to transfer and employ a worker from one company to another for a period of two years:
Category A – Dh250
Category B – Dh1,200
Category C – Dh3,450
Fees to renew permits and amend contracts:
Renewal of work permits for two years:
Category A – Dh250
Category B – Dh1,200
Category C – Dh3,450
Amending a contract
Category A – Dh50
Category B – Dh50
Category C – Dh50
Fees for work permits from outside the country:
Request for a work permit:
Category A – Dh50
Category B – Dh50
Category C – Dh50
Issue a work permit for two years:
Category A – Dh250
Category B – Dh1200
Category C – Dh3450
Issue a work permit for a project:
Category A – Dh250
Category B – Dh250
Category C – Dh250
Post Your Comments