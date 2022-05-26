Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi’s new LG

On Thursday, Vinai Kumar Saxena, the former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) government, was sworn in as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of the national capital, more than a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal quit for personal reasons.

Saxena, 64, is the first Delhi LG from a non-bureaucratic and non-defense background. The chief justice of the Delhi High Court, Vipin Sanghi, swore him in as the new LG at a simple ceremony at Raj Niwas. The function was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLAs from BJP and AAP also attended the meeting. The occasion was also joined by Delhi government Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and top bureaucrats.

Saxena spent three decades in the business sector before heading the central government’s Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for six years. Baijal, who led Delhi’s government for at least five years and four months, clashed with the AAP government on a number of occasions, including the delivery of rations to residents’ doorsteps, the installation of CCTV cameras, and the appointment of special public prosecutors.