34th national games scam case; CBI raids 16 locations in Jharkhand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residences of the accused in the 34th National Games scam case in 16 locations, including Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Godda, and Dumka districts of Jharkhand, Patna, Bihar, and Delhi.

During the 34th National Games, which were held in Ranchi in February 2011, a case was filed to examine alleged irregularities in the purchase of sports products, equipment, and allied services. The raids were carried out after the High Court ordered the filing of a FIR in the case.