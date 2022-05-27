A complete list of winners at the ’52nd Kerala State Film Awards’; Read on…

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister Saji Cheriyan introduced the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards today, and it was full of surprises as well as some well-anticipated outcomes. Hushing prejudices, middle-aged moms and elderly fathers demonstrate that they can lead amazing tales in films and walk away with the awards. The jury for the 52nd edition of the awards was led by filmmaker-screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirsa.
The Kerala State Film Awards jury chose the winners this year from a pool of more than 140 films. The list of honors, announced without long speeches by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, included an unusual mix of mainstream and art house films, with the latter winning for storytelling and production, while the commercial endeavors were praised for methods and appeal. Here’s a rundown of who won what:
- Best Film – Avasavyuham
- Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu
- Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu
- Best Actress – Revathy for Bhoothakaalam
- Best Director – Dileesh Pothan for Joji
- Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala
- Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
- Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam
- Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
- Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu
- Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham
- Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran
- Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
- Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram
- Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala
- Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam
- Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali
- Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane
- Best Music Director (Background Score) – Justin Varghese for Joji
- Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam
- Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu
- Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli
- Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli
- Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose for Minnal Murali
- Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu
- Best Choreographer – Arun Lal for Chavittu
- Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S
- Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam
- Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali
- Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham
- Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali
- Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli
- Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight
- Special Jury Award – Sherry Govindan for Avanovilona
- A Special Award for the Promising Debut in Direction – Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda
- Special Award in Any Category for Women/Transgender – Negha S for Antharam
Post Your Comments