A complete list of winners at the ’52nd Kerala State Film Awards’; Read on…

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister Saji Cheriyan introduced the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards today, and it was full of surprises as well as some well-anticipated outcomes. Hushing prejudices, middle-aged moms and elderly fathers demonstrate that they can lead amazing tales in films and walk away with the awards. The jury for the 52nd edition of the awards was led by filmmaker-screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirsa.

The Kerala State Film Awards jury chose the winners this year from a pool of more than 140 films. The list of honors, announced without long speeches by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, included an unusual mix of mainstream and art house films, with the latter winning for storytelling and production, while the commercial endeavors were praised for methods and appeal. Here’s a rundown of who won what: