Amazfit launches Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch: Price and other details inside

Mumbai: Chinese brand of smartwatches and Fitness trackers, Amazfit launched its new smartwatch named Amazfit T-Rex 2. The smartwatch is available on the Amazfit US site and is priced at $ 229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It is available in Astro Black & Gold, Desert Khaki, Ember Black, and Wild Green colours. It will be available in Italy, France, and Germany from June 1 for a price of EUR 229.9 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 454×454 pixels resolution. It packs a 500mAh rated battery that is claimed to take about 2 hours to reach full charge and will last up to 24 days of normal use. There is a Battery Saver Mode that is claimed to extend the battery backup to up to 45 days.

It includes over 150 sports modes and features ExerSense technology that can automatically recognize eight types of sports movements.