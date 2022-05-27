As he returns home on 4-hour parole, accused in Delhi riots receives a hero’s welcome.

Shahrukh Pathan, who was accused of pointing a gun at a police officer during an anti-CAA rally in Jafrabad, was welcomed by his supporters as he received four-hour parole. The video was filmed on May 23, when Shahrukh Pathan went at his home to see his 65-year-old sick father.

Shahrukh Pathan could be seen surrounded by his supporters cheering for his return and raising slogans in the viral video, which was also posted by news agency ANI. The crowd that follows the accused as he enters the lane is also recorded on video.

Pathan was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on March 3, 2020, after allegedly pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya. The photo of the accused, who was clad in a red t-shirt and blue jeans and firing during the violence in northeast Delhi, went viral, despite the fact that his counsel said Pathan had no intention to kill the cop and that he fired in the air.