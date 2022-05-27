Christian couple accused of forced religious conversion arrested

Panaji: Goa police arrested a Christian pastor and his wife for forceful religious conversion. Pastor Domnic D’Souza and his wife Joan D’ Souza were arrested on Thursday. The police arrested the couple based on two separate complaints. As per the complaint, the couple forced people to join Christianity by offering money and promising to cure their ailments.

‘They were booked for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and for indulging in deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and also under relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act’, said police. Police registered two FIRs against the arrested under section 153 A, ‘promoting enmity on the ground of religion’, section 295 A, ‘deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings’ and sections 3 and 4 of Drugs & Magic Remedies Act 1954.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals to face Royal Challengers Bangalore today: Possible Playing XI

The arrested couple run a self-titled Christian denomination named ‘5 Pillars Christian Church’. Several local residents had complained that the couple were disturbing the peace in the village by their activities, like using loudspeakers without permission.

The arrested will be presented before a court today.