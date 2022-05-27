Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,200, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4775, up by Rs 10.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.01% or Rs 4 at Rs 50,867 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.51% or Rs 315 at Rs 62,108 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $ 1,848.59 per ounce. US gold futures remained firm at $ 1,846.70. Among other precious metals, silver dipped by 0.2% to $ 21.95 per ounce, platinum remained firm at $ 950.28 and palladium dipped by 0.2% to $ 2,006.47.