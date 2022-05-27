Corruption case; Punjab minister Vijay Singla’s aides arrested, three MLAs under scanner

As his police remand nears completion, more skeletons are tumbling out of arrested Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla’s closet. Vijay Singla had extended his Shukrana network (commission network) through five trusted aides, according to investigations.

On Tuesday, Vijay Singla was removed from the state cabinet due to allegations of corruption. Singla was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau soon after his removal. His detention has inadvertently opened a Pandora’s box.

While one of the closest relatives, Pradeep Bansal, who was working as an Officer on Special Duty, has already been arrested, the investigation has also revealed the names of three other people. Vishal alias Lavi and Jogesh Kumar, two Mansa residents, were unofficially working as Singla’s personal aides. Vishal was a pesticide dealer, and Jogesh Kumar was the owner of a brick kiln. According to sources, both were in charge of doctor and other employees transfers.

According to the sources, the sacked minister had directed the officials not to accept any transfer orders without his permission. The minister allegedly requested for a month’s salary from the transfer seekers.