Disproportionate assets case; Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in jail

In a disproportionate assets case, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was sentenced to four years in prison and a fine of Rs 50 lakh on Friday. Last Saturday, May 21, Chautala, 87, was found guilty in the DA case by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. He had urged with the court to give him the minimum punishment allowed, citing medical issues and his old age.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the other hand, sought the maximum punishment for the convict, claiming that doing so would send a message to society. The court said today that, in addition to the jail term and fine, four of Chautala’s properties will be confiscated. The properties owned by the Indian National Lok Dal supremo at Hailey Road, Panchkula, Gurugram, and Asola will be attached.

The CBI filed a case against Chautala in 2005 and a chargesheet on March 26, 2010, alleging that between 1993 and 2006, he amassed assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, which is disproportionate to his legitimate income. In connection with the disproportionate assets case, a Delhi court filed money laundering charges against Chautala in January 2021.

After being found guilty of corruption in a teacher recruitment scam in 2013, Om Prakash Chautala and his son Ajay were sentenced to ten years in jail. In July 2021, he was freed from prison.