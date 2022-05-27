Eshwarappa says, ‘All 36,000 temples destroyed to build masjids will be reclaimed’

On Friday, May 27, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa issued a statement on the mandir-masjid controversy. He stated that 36,000 temples were demolished and replaced for masjids, and that they will all be legally reclaimed.

‘36,000 temples have been destroyed and masjids were built over it. Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. I am telling you, all the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus & legally,’ the Karnataka BJP MLA said.

On April 21, the mandir-masjid controversy erupted in Karnataka after a Hindu temple-like architectural design was found under an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Some claim that there was a temple on the site before the mosque was built. Leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad asked the district administration to stop the renovations until the documents were verified.

‘All 36,000 temples which were destroyed to build mosques over them would be reclaimed by Hindus legally,’ says Karnataka MLA KS Eshwarappa.