Kerala film awards 2021 announced; Biju Menon, Joju George, Revathi best actors, Dileesh Pothan director

Thiruvananthapuram: The 52nd Kerala State Film Awards was announced today by minister Saji Cheriyan. Biju Menon (‘Arkkariyam’) and Joju George (four movies) bagged the 52nd Kerala State Film Award for the best actor. Actress Revathi, who made a comeback to Malayalam after a few years through the Shane Nigam-starrer ‘Bhoothakalam,’ was termed the Best Actor (Female).

Biju Menon, who played an aging father in the film ‘Aarkkariyam,’ shared the Best Actor (Male) award with Joju George, who won the title for his performances in ‘Nayattu,’ ‘Madhuram,’ ‘Thuramukham’ and ‘Freedom Fight.’ ‘Biju Menon’s role was so nuanced as a father. Joju displayed a mosaic of emotions and wonderful range through his performances in various films’, said Saeed Akhtar Mirsa, jury chairman. Dileesh Pothan was termed best director for the film Joji.

Box office hit ‘Hridayam’, starring Pranav Mohanlal, became the best popular movie, and Jeo Baby-directed ‘Freedom Fight’ won the special jury mention, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan said while announcing the award. The jury was headed by Hindi film-maker and script-writer Saeed Akhtar Mirza.

Other awards:

Best Film – Avasa Vyooham (directed by Krishand R K)

Best Second Film – Nishiddho (directed by Tara Ramanujan) and Chavittu (Sajas and Shinos Rahman)

Best Director – Dileesh Pothen (Joji)

Best Actor – Biju Menon (Aarkkariyam) and Joju George (Madhuram, Nayattu, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham)

Best Actress – Revathi (Bhoothakalam)

Best Story – Shahi Kabeer (Nayattu)

Best Scriptwriter – Syam Pushkaran (Joji)

Best Background Score – Justin Varghese (Joji)

Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandhan (Churuli)

Best Composer – Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam)

Best Singer (Female) – Sithara (Paalnilavil from Kaanekaane)

Best Singer (Male) – Pradeep Kumar ( Raavil from Minnal Murali)

Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan (Kaadakam)