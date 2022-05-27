Kerala High Court grants bail to PC George in hate speech case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed bail to former MLA PC George in the alleged hate speech registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram, under strict conditions.

In the order, the Single Bench of Justice, P Gopinath said, ‘The petitioner is to be released on bail. Subject to the condition that he shall not make any speech or statement which shall result in the commission of any offence under 153A or 295A of the IPC’. The court has also directed the former Poonjar MLA to cooperate with the probe teams in the ongoing investigations against him.

The court has also granted anticipatory bail in another hate speech case registered at the Palarivattom Police Station for delivering objectionable speech at a temple festival at Vennala in Ernakulam district on May 8. The high court granted the bails considering his health condition and status as former MLA.

PC George also approached Kerala High Court on Thursday with another plea seeking to set aside the order of the First Class Magistrate Court which cancelled the bail granted to him in the hate speech case. The two bails were granted while considering George’s two bail pleas – one seeking anticipatory bail in a hate speech case registered at Palarivattom Police Station and the other appealing against the cancellation of his bail in another hate speech case lodged against him in Thiruvananthapuram.