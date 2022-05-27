Komaki launches two electric scooters in India: know the price and features

Mumbai: Japanese brand, Komaki launched two new high-speed electric scooters- Komaki LY and Komaki DT 3000- in India. They are priced at Rs 88,000 and Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

The Komaki LY electric scooter will be the first e-scooter in India to have an anti-skid. It is designed for a balanced ride. It is powered by a 62.9V lithium Ferro phosphate battery pack. The battery will give a mileage of 70-90 km on a single charge from its 1500-watt motor. It will take about 4-5 hours to fully charge. The scooter has got disc brakes at both front and rear and sits on telescopic shock absorbers set up at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. It is available in Garnet Red, Jet Black, and Metal Grey.

Also Read: Realme launches Naruto Limited Edition of GT Neo 3: Details

The Komaki DT 3000 electric scooter is powered by a 3000-watt BLDC motor and is equipped with a lithium battery of 62V52AH. It has a top speed of 80 kmph and can provide a range of 110-180 km on a single charge. The Komaki DT 3000 electric scooter can be fully juiced up from 0 to % in 4-5 hours from a standard 15amp wall socket. It comes in four colour schemes- Metal Grey, Translucent Blue, Jet Black, and Bright Red.